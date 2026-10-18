India tells Meta to curb misleading Facebook and Instagram posts
Technology
The Indian government just told Meta to get serious about curbing misleading content on Facebook and Instagram.
With protests happening in Delhi, officials want Meta to stop the spread of false information and make sure photos or videos from public events are actually real and not taken out of context.
India gives Meta content safety checklist
Meta has been given a checklist: tweak its algorithms so fake or manipulated posts do not go viral, keep users in the loop about what is not allowed, and respond quickly if law enforcement asks for information.
The government wants these changes right away and inform the ministry of the action taken.
All this is meant to keep online spaces safer while still letting people share their views.