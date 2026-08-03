India to approve 120-kN fighter-jet engine by DRDO and Safran
Technology
India is about to launch its own fighter-jet engine, aiming to boost self-reliance and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers.
The project is a team effort between DRDO and French company Safran, with a powerful 120-kN thrust engine in the works.
The government is expected to give the green light before August 15, 2026.
India to own all engine rights
India will actually own all rights to this new engine, a big deal after PM Modi's push for homegrown defense tech last year.
There are plans for an even stronger 140-kN version down the line, which could help India keep pace with rivals like China.
Private companies like Tata and L&T are also pitching in on related projects, making this a truly collaborative move toward independence in defense.