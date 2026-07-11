India to boost AI computing power, IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
India is set to ramp up its AI computing power, according to Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
At an industry event in Hyderabad, he called for more teamwork between tech companies and universities, saying, "Technology is changing rapidly, and Artificial Intelligence is transforming the global IT industry."
The goal: keep India at the forefront as AI transforms everything.
IT minister highlights 315-university chip tools
Vaishnaw also highlighted new moves in chip education, like giving 315 universities special tools so students can design and have their chip designs fabricated at Mohali's Semiconductor Lab.
On top of that, he mentioned India's electronics boom (think: crossed ₹13 lakh crore in production and mobile phones as top exports) and a pilot project could be launched at IIT Hyderabad to securely store Indian data for startups and researchers.
All this aims to help India lead in tech worldwide.