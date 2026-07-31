India to build Bharatiya Antariksh Station with BAS-01 launching 2028
Technology
India is building its own space station, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), with the first module, BAS-01, set to launch in 2028.
Announced by the Centre, this move puts India on track for long-term human space missions.
The full BAS is slated for completion in 2035, letting astronauts stay longer in space and run experiments in areas like science, medicine, and technology.
ISRO completes BAS-01 designs, develops habitats
ISRO has wrapped up key design work for BAS-01, finalizing plans for 31 design documents.
They're also developing life-support systems and crew habitats using lessons from the Gaganyaan mission.
These steps are crucial as India gears up for deeper space adventures, including future moon missions.