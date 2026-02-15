India to build massive AI data city in Visakhapatnam

Google announced its first AI hub in Vizag, teaming up with AdaniConneX and Airtel for serious computing muscle and new undersea internet cables. Reliance Industries, Brookfield, and Digital Realty have also invested $11 billion into another huge AI data center here. Microsoft joined the party too, dropping $17.5 billion last December.

What's next for India?

Andhra Pradesh is making itself super attractive for tech giants—offering land at just one cent per acre—and now ranks third globally in Stanford's AI index.

New Delhi gave in-principle approval for six 1.2 GW nuclear plants at Kovvada using surplus monsoon water for cooling.

With all this momentum ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, it looks like India wants to be at the heart of global AI innovation.