India to publish AI regulation consultation paper, Ashwini Vaishnaw says
Technology
India is about to drop a consultation paper on how to regulate artificial intelligence (AI), as shared by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the NDTV World Summit 2026.
The focus? Tackling things like AI agents, deepfakes, and how these technologies affect education.
The goal is to get feedback from different groups so that AI stays people-focused and safe.
Experts urge human control over AI
Experts say it's important to keep "human control" over AI: think audit trails and ways to fix things if something goes wrong, especially in sensitive areas like banking.
They're also calling for clear accountability systems and ways to report incidents, pointing out that deepfakes and unchecked AI can cause real problems if not managed well.