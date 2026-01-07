India wants to put people on the Moon by 2040
India just revealed big plans: they're aiming to land astronauts on the Moon by 2040 and build a brand-new space station.
Announced at a science symposium in Ahmedabad by former ISRO chief A S Kiran Kumar, this next phase will keep pushing forward with Chandrayaan missions and even team up with Japan for a lunar lander and rover.
Next stop: Moon's south pole—and more chances for everyone
The upcoming Chandrayaan mission is heading to the Moon's South Polar region, an area full of scientific promise.
Former ISRO chief A S Kiran Kumar highlighted that India's space program isn't just about exploration—it's about using tech to help society, something Dr. Vikram Sarabhai always championed.
He also pointed out that these missions are opening doors for students, engineers, and private companies to get involved in shaping India's space future.