India wants to put people on the Moon by 2040

Next stop: Moon's south pole—and more chances for everyone

The upcoming Chandrayaan mission is heading to the Moon's South Polar region, an area full of scientific promise.

Former ISRO chief A S Kiran Kumar highlighted that India's space program isn't just about exploration—it's about using tech to help society, something Dr. Vikram Sarabhai always championed.

He also pointed out that these missions are opening doors for students, engineers, and private companies to get involved in shaping India's space future.