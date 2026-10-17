India weighs overseas sales of unused GPU capacity amid shortages

Around 30,000 GPUs in India can only handle smaller AI projects, not the big frontier stuff, so many startups end up using cheaper APIs instead.

Sasank Chilamkurthy, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of JOHNAIC, points out that getting these subsidized resources isn't easy since private providers focus on profits over access.

He says the problem is that government does not own the GPUs to allocate them.

Experts suggest smarter policies and better pricing could help unlock more of India's AI potential.