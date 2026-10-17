IndiaAI Fellowship 2026-27 opens, offers up to ₹2L for students
Applications are now open for the IndiaAI Fellowship 2026-27, a chance for students passionate about artificial intelligence (AI) to get financial support for their research.
Undergraduates and IDD students can receive up to ₹1 lakh, while postgraduates can get up to ₹2 lakh. Plus, there's an extra ₹1 lakh available if you plan to present your work at an international conference.
The deadline is November 30, 2026, so don't wait too long!
Eligibility by semester and program type
You're eligible if you're in your fifth semester of a three-year undergraduate course, seventh semester of a four-year program, ninth semester of a five-year IDD, or in your first three semesters as a postgraduate.
The fellowship wants young minds to tackle real-world problems with AI and encourages innovation that could help address national challenges.
If this sounds like you, it might be worth checking out!