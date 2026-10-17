IndiaAI Fellowship 2026-27 opens, offers up to ₹2L for students

Applications are now open for the IndiaAI Fellowship 2026-27, a chance for students passionate about artificial intelligence (AI) to get financial support for their research.

Undergraduates and IDD students can receive up to ₹1 lakh, while postgraduates can get up to ₹2 lakh. Plus, there's an extra ₹1 lakh available if you plan to present your work at an international conference.

The deadline is November 30, 2026, so don't wait too long!