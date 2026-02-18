IndiaAI Mission and Intel just set a Guinness World Record

The IndiaAI Mission, an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has bagged a Guinness World Record in association with Intel India . The record was set for the most pledges received for an artificial intelligence (AI) responsibility campaign in 24 hours. The campaign was launched on February 16 at 8:00am IST as part of a public engagement effort to promote responsible AI use across India.

Pledge details Campaign hosted on dedicated digital platform The campaign is hosted on a dedicated digital platform, (http://aipledge.indiaai.gov.in/), which is designed to be interactive and engaging. Participants are taken through scenario-based questions on responsible AI behavior before they take the final pledge. Upon completion, participants receive a digital honorary badge from IndiaAI and Intel India along with access to curated AI learning pathways.

Accessibility focus No eligibility restrictions to participate The campaign is designed to ensure a wide participation across regions and demographics. It does not require microphone or camera access, and there are no qualifying marks or eligibility restrictions. This design choice is meant to maximize reach and reduce participation friction, making it accessible to everyone regardless of age, education level, or professional background.

Target audience Youth participation emphasized The campaign targets a diverse audience including students, educators, parents/guardians, government officials, public sector representatives, industry professionals, start-ups, and citizens from diverse backgrounds. Organizers have emphasized youth participation as a key focus area. They hope to use this pledge to build early awareness around responsible AI usage, data privacy, accountability, and combating misinformation among young people.

