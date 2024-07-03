In brief Simplifying... In brief India is set to launch a ₹10,000cr AI mission in the next 2-3 months, aiming to boost investments in the AI sector and encourage private companies to establish data centers.

The move comes as part of a global effort to address challenges posed by AI, with India's digital public infrastructure work serving as a model for making technology accessible.

However, the potential risks of AI, such as the spread of misinformation, are also being acknowledged.

India to launch ₹10,000cr AI mission in 2-3 months: Vaishnaw

By Mudit Dube 04:45 pm Jul 03, 202404:45 pm

What's the story 'IndiaAI Mission,' the Centre's ₹10,000 crore initiative focused on AI proliferation, will be launched in the next two to three months, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced today. The mission aims to procure computing power for domestic industries operating AI systems. "We will procure 10,000 or more graphics processing units (GPUs) under a public-private partnership so that the efficiencies of the industry can be harnessed for a bigger cause," Vaishnaw stated at the Global IndiaAI Summit 2024 inaugural session.

Investment boost

IndiaAI Mission to stimulate investment in AI sector

The IndiaAI Mission, approved by the previous Union Cabinet earlier this year, could potentially stimulate investments in the AI sector. This approval may lead to private companies setting up data centers in the country and providing startups with access to key components to test and build their generative AI models. Vaishnaw emphasized that modern technology is becoming expensive and often limited to a few entities like big tech companies or government-controlled organizations.

Regulatory measures

Vaishnaw acknowledges global AI regulations

Vaishnaw also acknowledged global interventions aimed at limiting problems posed by AI systems, such as the AI Act passed in the European Union and an executive order in the United States. "These are very relevant for all of us. We are all facing the same challenges," he said. He cited India's digital public infrastructure work as an example of making technology accessible to everyone, emphasizing that modern technology should not be limited to a few entities.

AI impact

Vaishnaw highlights AI's potential and associated risks

Vaishnaw noted that while AI has made a "momentous" journey over the last year with visible growth in consumption and enthusiasm about its potential impact on businesses and societies, there has also been a realization about its potential dangers to social institutions. "In the recent Lok Sabha elections, we saw the threat of misinformation, disinformation which was multiplied with the power of AI. The entire world has experienced this and is feeling the same threats," he said.