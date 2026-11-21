Indian and Israeli astronauts chat with about 500 Bengaluru students
Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and Israeli astronaut Eytan Stibbe spent Friday chatting with around 500 students from 18 schools at Bengaluru's Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium.
The event, hosted in collaboration with Earthizen Foundation, gave students a real-life look at what it's like to train for and live in space.
Shukla explains Gaganyaan, Stibbe recounts Axiom-1
Shukla shared insights about India's Gaganyaan program and his three-week mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in June-July 2025, using illustrations to make things easy to grasp.
Stibbe talked about his own 17 days aboard the ISS with Axiom-1, describing daily life in orbit.
Students kept things lively with lots of questions, while Israel's Consul General Orli Weitzman added an international perspective to the mix.