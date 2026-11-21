Shukla shared insights about India's Gaganyaan program and his three-week mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in June-July 2025, using illustrations to make things easy to grasp.

Stibbe talked about his own 17 days aboard the ISS with Axiom-1, describing daily life in orbit.

Students kept things lively with lots of questions, while Israel's Consul General Orli Weitzman added an international perspective to the mix.