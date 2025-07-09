Next Article
Indian astronaut Shukla's joyful space research
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu "Shux" Shukla is making history as he leads a science mission on the International Space Station (ISS).
This marks the first time Indian scientists have sent experiments to the ISS—a big moment for India's space program and a chance to explore new research in zero gravity.
Shukla's experiments on the ISS
Shukla is running cool experiments, like studying how stem cells recover and seeing how crops grow in space—both important for future missions.
He's also testing how astronauts interact with tech up there.
Calling the mission "a joy," Shukla hopes his work inspires more young Indians to dream big about science and space.