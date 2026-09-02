Indian Copyright Office rules AI art copyrightable denies DABUS authorship
Technology
Big news for anyone into AI art: The Indian Copyright Office says you can copyright works made by artificial intelligence, but the AI itself can't be listed as the author.
This came up after US AI researcher Stephen Thaler tried to register his AI, DABUS, as the creator of an artwork called "A Recent Entrance to Paradise."
Unnat Pandit rejects Thaler's DABUS claim
The Copyright Office, led by Registrar of Copyrights Prof. (Dr.) Unnat P Pandit, rejected Thaler's application on August 31, explaining that under Indian law, only humans count as authors.
Even if an AI creates something original, it's the person behind it who gets credit since they're the one who "causes the work to be created."
Thaler was asked to name himself instead of DABUS but chose not to.