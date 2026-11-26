Midha highlighted that relying less on foreign tech is key.

The DSA is looking for partners to help create things like anti-jamming payloads, quantum-safe cryptography, and AI that can spot threats or debris in orbit.

Air Vice Marshal Manu Midha, Director General of the Defence Space Agency, said, "Do not build technology in isolation and do not wait for the traditional tender to come."

The big picture: India wants its own secure tech backbone for the future of space defense.