Indian Defence Space Agency seeks partners for space security tech
India's Defence Space Agency (DSA) is looking to partner with Indian research institutions and startups to build smarter tech for space: think AI, anti-jamming tools, and better ways to watch what's happening above us.
Air Vice Marshal Manu Midha, Director General of the Defence Space Agency, shared at Tec-Verse 2026 that as space becomes a bigger deal for national security, it's crucial to have our own strong systems in place.
Manu Midha urges reduced foreign reliance
Midha highlighted that relying less on foreign tech is key.
The DSA is looking for partners to help create things like anti-jamming payloads, quantum-safe cryptography, and AI that can spot threats or debris in orbit.
Air Vice Marshal Manu Midha, Director General of the Defence Space Agency, said, "Do not build technology in isolation and do not wait for the traditional tender to come."
The big picture: India wants its own secure tech backbone for the future of space defense.