Indian government reviews Meta's Muse AI for privacy compliance

Muse AI default settings worry experts

Muse AI's default settings mean your Instagram photos could be used in AI-generated images, which has experts worried about impersonation and misuse, especially for influencers who rely on their online image.

Meta now lets users opt out and adds invisible watermarks to AI-made content, but critics feel these steps might not go far enough to protect everyone's privacy.

The IT ministry also plans to hear from people affected before making any decisions.