Indian government reviews Meta's Muse AI for privacy compliance
The Indian government is taking a closer look at Meta's Muse AI, an image generator that lets anyone create pictures using public Instagram photos, often without the original user's consent.
Announced by IT Secretary S. Krishnan, this review aims to make sure the tool follows privacy laws and doesn't cross any lines.
Muse AI default settings worry experts
Muse AI's default settings mean your Instagram photos could be used in AI-generated images, which has experts worried about impersonation and misuse, especially for influencers who rely on their online image.
Meta now lets users opt out and adds invisible watermarks to AI-made content, but critics feel these steps might not go far enough to protect everyone's privacy.
The IT ministry also plans to hear from people affected before making any decisions.