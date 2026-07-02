Indian government sends notices to Telegram and Signal over usernames
Technology
The Indian government just sent notices to Telegram and Signal, asking how they are handling fraud and impersonation risks tied to their username-based messaging.
Since these features let people chat without sharing phone numbers, officials worry it could make scams and phishing easier.
Telegram was even asked why this option should stick around.
Signal asked to detail safeguards
Signal now has to explain what safeguards it uses against abuse.
The government recently raised similar concerns with WhatsApp when it considered adding usernames, warning that lookalike usernames could boost online scams or fake accounts pretending to be real people or groups.
For now, the government is keeping a close eye on all these platforms to make sure users stay safe.