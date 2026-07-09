Indian government sets deadline for WhatsApp usernames over safety concerns
Technology
WhatsApp is facing a deadline from the Indian government today over its proposed username feature.
Officials are worried this could make scams and impersonation easier, so they've asked WhatsApp to explain how it plans to keep users safe.
Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, got a short extension after missing the first deadline.
WhatsApp pauses username launch in India
MeitY Secretary S Krishnan confirmed, "Today is the deadline for receiving the response from WhatsApp."
For now, WhatsApp has promised not to launch usernames in India until talks with the government finish.
The platform needs to lay out exactly how it will prevent misuse and protect user safety before anything moves forward.