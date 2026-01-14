Next Article
Indian government warns about major Microsoft Edge security flaw
Technology
Heads up if you use Microsoft Edge: the Indian government has flagged a serious security bug that could let hackers sneak past protections and grab your personal info.
CERT-In, the country's cyber agency, says millions might be at risk and has issued a high-severity warning about the issue.
What's the issue—and how to fix it
The problem comes from weak policy enforcement in Edge's WebView tag, which can let attackers send you to fake sites and steal your data.
If your Edge version is older than 143.0.3650.139, update ASAP!
Just click the three dots at the top right of your browser, go to "Help and Feedback," then "About Microsoft Edge" to check for updates and stay safe.