Indian government warns of fake adult apps distributing APK files
Heads up, there's a new scam going around where shady apps pretend to be adult content platforms.
The Indian government says these apps (like Night Play, Reloop, Kyss, Nexo, Vimo, Rivo, and Vixa) are popping up in Instagram and Facebook ads or on sketchy websites.
They trick you into downloading APK files from outside Google Play.
Apps install malware, follow safety steps
Once installed, these apps sneak in hidden malware and ask for Accessibility permissions, basically handing hackers control of your phone for things like stealing money or rerouting your internet traffic.
The government's advice? Only download apps from trusted sources, keep Google Play Protect on, and never give suspicious apps those extra permissions.
If you think you've been hit, try Safe Mode or a factory reset to clean things up.