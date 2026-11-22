Indian ISPs used cricket traffic lessons after GTA 6 launch
GTA 6 dropped on November 19, and with its massive more than 200GB download size, global internet providers had their work cut out for them.
Indian ISPs, though, were ready, thanks to lessons learned from handling huge data spikes during India-Pakistan cricket matches.
That experience paid off, helping them be better prepared while everyone rushed to download the game.
India 95th in GTA 6 downloads
To prep for the launch, ISPs like Excitel Broadband spent ₹50 crore upgrading its networks, and gaming companies worked with content delivery partners to store game files locally.
Despite all this effort (and a gaming market of 535 million players worth ₹14,344 crore in 2026), India still ranked 95th out of 146 countries in estimated GTA download times.
Now, ISPs are hoping to boost monthly revenue per user so they can keep improving internet quality as gaming keeps growing here.