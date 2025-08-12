Next Article
Indian law firms explore AI, but billing models lag behind
Indian law firms are bringing Generative AI (GenAI) into their daily work—think contract drafting and document review—to boost efficiency.
But even as tech speeds things up, most clients still prefer old-school hourly billing, so a full switch to value-based pricing is moving slowly.
Firms like Khaitan & Co. use their own AI tools, but still keep lawyers closely involved and stick with familiar billing models.
IndusLaw limits GenAI to experienced lawyers for quality control, while many firms mix hourly and flat fees.
As Vasu Aggarwal from Lucio points out, wider adoption of AI could eventually push everyone toward value-based pricing—but only if clients start seeing real results from these new tools.