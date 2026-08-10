Indian messaging app Arattai launches chat folders, announced on X
Technology
Arattai, the Indian messaging app, just rolled out a handy new feature called Chat Folders.
Now you can sort your conversations into custom folders, so finding that one group chat or important DM doesn't mean endless scrolling anymore.
The update was announced on X.
Arattai adds custom chat folders
With Chat Folders, you can group chats by work, friends, or whatever fits your style.
It's especially useful if you're juggling lots of conversations; just tap into the right folder instead of hunting through a giant list or relying on search.
Arattai says this is all about making things smoother and more organized for users who want less clutter and more control.