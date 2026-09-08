Indian Railways deploys AI systems to improve train safety
Indian Railways is rolling out artificial intelligence to make train travel safer and cut down on accidents.
Cool tech like the Integrated Track Management System checks tracks using computer vision, while Wheel Impact Load Detectors spot faulty wheels before they cause trouble.
According to RDSO Deputy Director General Qazi Mairaj Ahmad, these upgrades are already making a big difference.
Accidents fell from 135 to 11
Thanks to AI, railway accidents have dropped from 135 in 2014-15 to just 11 in 2025-26.
There's even an acoustic system to help save elephants from rail collisions, and the advanced driver assistance system Tri-Nethra being developed helps drivers see better in foggy Northeast conditions.
Plus, the homegrown Kavach safety system has achieved Safety Integrity Level-4 (SIL-4) and is among the largest railway safety technology deployments in the country.