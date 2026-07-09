Indian Railways reiterates that only Rail One app tickets accepted
Technology
Indian Railways reiterated its guidelines for digital unreserved tickets and has warned that only tickets shown directly in the Rail One app on a passenger's own registered phone will be accepted: screenshots, PDFs, or WhatsApp forwards are officially a no-go.
Book before departure on same phone
You'll need to book your ticket before the train leaves and make sure it's on the same phone you used to book it.
Sharing ticket copies won't work anymore: a recent case saw a woman fined after showing a WhatsApp screenshot that didn't match these rules.
So, double-check your details and keep your phone charged.