Indian Railways requires IRCTC e-ticket or printout with matching ID
Technology
Indian Railways just made it clear: sharing a screenshot of your train ticket on WhatsApp won't get you past the ticket checker.
You'll need to show the original e-ticket from the IRCTC app or a printed copy, along with your photo ID that matches the booking.
Indian Railways recommends carrying official ticket
This move is all about stopping ticket fraud. Screenshots can be edited or shared around, making it easy for people to misuse tickets.
To keep things smooth and avoid trouble, Indian Railways recommends always having your official ticket handy, no shortcuts.