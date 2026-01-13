Indian Railways to restrict online ticket booking to Aadhaar users
From January 12, 2026, you'll need to have your Aadhaar linked with your IRCTC account if you want first dibs on booking train tickets online.
This move is all about stopping bots and touts from snapping up seats, and it's rolling out in phases—by January, only verified users get access on the opening day.
Everyone else will have to wait until Day 2 to book online or can still head to a ticket counter on Day 1.
How (and why) to link your Aadhaar
Linking your Aadhaar is pretty straightforward: just log into IRCTC, go to "My Account," tap "Link Aadhaar," enter your number, and confirm with an OTP.
The perks? You get priority access to booking windows, increasing your chance of a confirmed seat, and help keep the platform free of fake accounts—over 5.7 crore shady profiles have already been kicked out.
Plus, Tatkal bookings have needed Aadhaar since July 2025, so this is just the next step in making things smoother for real travelers.