Indian Railways to restrict online ticket booking to Aadhaar users Technology Jan 13, 2026

From January 12, 2026, you'll need to have your Aadhaar linked with your IRCTC account if you want first dibs on booking train tickets online.

This move is all about stopping bots and touts from snapping up seats, and it's rolling out in phases—by January, only verified users get access on the opening day.

Everyone else will have to wait until Day 2 to book online or can still head to a ticket counter on Day 1.