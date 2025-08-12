Next Article
Indian Railways's app now lets you watch movies for free
RailOne, Indian Railways's all-in-one travel app, just got a major upgrade: you can now stream movies, web series, and documentaries for free while on your journey.
Launched last month by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the app is available on both PlayStore and AppStore and already offered handy features like e-catering and live train tracking.
WAVES OTT integration brings the feature
The new streaming feature comes from the integration of WAVES OTT, a Prasar Bharati platform with content in over 10 languages. Just tap "Go To Waves" in the app to start watching.
Beyond entertainment, RailOne also covers ticket booking, complaint support, and even last-mile taxi options—all in one place to make travel smoother for everyone.