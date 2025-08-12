Next Article
This fake iPhone 17 Pro runs Android disguised as iOS
A fake iPhone 17 Pro has surfaced online, and it's actually running Android disguised as iOS 18.
The clone copies leaked designs of Apple's next flagship, which is expected to launch in September 2025, but details like chunkier bezels make it clear this isn't the real deal.
How to spot a fake?
The genuine iPhone 17 Pro will launch with iOS 26 and pack an A19 Pro chip, a sleeker camera module with thinner bezels, and a powerful telephoto lens offering up to 8x optical zoom plus support for 8K video.
The Pro Max version should get a vapor chamber cooling system for smoother performance during heavy use, along with an upgraded 24MP selfie camera.
So if you spot anything different before launch—it's probably not legit!