This fake iPhone 17 Pro runs Android disguised as iOS

How to spot a fake?

The genuine iPhone 17 Pro will launch with iOS 26 and pack an A19 Pro chip, a sleeker camera module with thinner bezels, and a powerful telephoto lens offering up to 8x optical zoom plus support for 8K video.

The Pro Max version should get a vapor chamber cooling system for smoother performance during heavy use, along with an upgraded 24MP selfie camera.

So if you spot anything different before launch—it's probably not legit!