Next Article
Asteroid as wide as basketball court to zip past Earth
NASA says asteroid 2025 OJ10—a space rock about as wide as a basketball court—will fly by Earth on August 13, 2025.
It's moving fast (over 22540km/h!) but will stay a comfortable about 2.2 million miles away.
NASA assures there's zero risk of it hitting us, since both its size and distance are well below any danger zone.
NASA, ISRO are studying these space rocks
OJ10 is part of the Aten group, known for crossing Earth's path pretty often. Scientists are closely tracking this flyby to learn more about how these asteroids move.
Meanwhile, ISRO is gearing up to study bigger asteroids like Apophis in 2029 and wants to team up with space agencies worldwide for future missions—even aiming to land on one someday!
It's all about working together to keep an eye on what's out there.