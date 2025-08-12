Asteroid as wide as basketball court to zip past Earth

NASA, ISRO are studying these space rocks

OJ10 is part of the Aten group, known for crossing Earth's path pretty often. Scientists are closely tracking this flyby to learn more about how these asteroids move.

Meanwhile, ISRO is gearing up to study bigger asteroids like Apophis in 2029 and wants to team up with space agencies worldwide for future missions—even aiming to land on one someday!

It's all about working together to keep an eye on what's out there.