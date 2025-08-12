New antibody could help protect against all types of dengue
A major study from Cebu, Philippines, recently revealed that a special type of antibody—called EDE-like antibodies—plays a big role in protecting people from all four types of dengue virus.
The research tracked nearly 3,000 kids aged 9-14 during outbreaks between 2017 and 2022.
Antibodies more common in kids with multiple infections
Kids who'd had more than one dengue infection were way more likely to have these helpful antibodies—about 82%-90% of them, compared to just 4%-12% with only one infection.
These antibodies made it less likely for kids to get really sick or end up in the hospital.
Both catching dengue again and getting vaccinated boosted these antibody levels.
Research could lead to better vaccines
Knowing which antibodies actually protect people could help scientists design better vaccines that work against all forms of dengue.
That's a big deal for places where dengue is common—and could mean fewer severe cases in the future.