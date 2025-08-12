Vivo V60 with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip launched
Vivo is dropping its new V60 smartphone in India today at 12pm IST, and you can catch the launch live on their socials or YouTube.
Priced between ₹37,000-40,000, the V60 is set to replace the V50, which launched last year, and packs a Zeiss-powered triple rear camera plus a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip for smoother performance.
Pricing and availability
The V60 comes in Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, and Moonlit Blue. It features a sharp 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate and a hefty 6,500mAh battery for all-day use.
Camera lovers get a 50MP main sensor with OIS, an extra telephoto lens, and an AI-boosted 50MP selfie camera.
After launch, you'll find it on Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo's own store—perfect if you want solid photos without compromising on style or battery life.