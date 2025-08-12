Vivo V60 with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip launched

Pricing and availability

The V60 comes in Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, and Moonlit Blue. It features a sharp 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate and a hefty 6,500mAh battery for all-day use.

Camera lovers get a 50MP main sensor with OIS, an extra telephoto lens, and an AI-boosted 50MP selfie camera.

After launch, you'll find it on Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo's own store—perfect if you want solid photos without compromising on style or battery life.