Indian researchers detect repeating X-ray bursts from ULX M74 X-1

ULX M74 X-1 nature remains uncertain

ULXs (ultraluminous X-ray sources) are some of the brightest things in space, up to 100 times brighter than expected, and usually linked to black holes or neutron stars.

The team estimates ULX M74 X-1 is about seven times heavier than our sun, possibly a black hole but with hints it could be a neutron star too.

Their findings, published in The Astrophysical Journal, open up new questions about how these extreme objects work and what rules they follow.