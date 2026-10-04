Indian researchers discover and rediscover Drawida worms in Western Ghats
Researchers just uncovered a brand-new earthworm species, Drawida incomparabilis, in the Western Ghats, plus they rediscovered another worm, Drawida loricata, which had not been seen since 1945.
The discoveries were made by teams from the Zoological Survey of India and Mahatma Gandhi University.
Drawida incomparabilis reaches nearly 40cm
Drawida incomparabilis stands out for its unique anatomy and can grow up to nearly 40cm long: Its name literally means "beyond comparison."
The team also found Drawida loricata in Tamil Nadu using simple soil-sorting methods.
These finds highlight how much biodiversity is still hidden in familiar places.
The discovery is a reminder that finding a new species does not always require traveling to an unexplored ocean trench or spotting an exotic animal in a remote jungle. Sometimes scientists simply have to dig beneath their feet.