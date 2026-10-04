Indian researchers discover and rediscover Drawida worms in Western Ghats

Drawida incomparabilis stands out for its unique anatomy and can grow up to nearly 40cm long: Its name literally means "beyond comparison."

The team also found Drawida loricata in Tamil Nadu using simple soil-sorting methods.

These finds highlight how much biodiversity is still hidden in familiar places.

The discovery is a reminder that finding a new species does not always require traveling to an unexplored ocean trench or spotting an exotic animal in a remote jungle. Sometimes scientists simply have to dig beneath their feet.