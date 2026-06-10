Indian scientists discover 5 millisecond pulsars in Milky Way clusters
Technology
Indian scientists just found five millisecond pulsars (basically, super-speedy spinning stars) in two ancient star clusters of the Milky Way.
These discoveries are a big deal for figuring out how stars form and what the early universe was like.
It's also a proud moment for Indian astronomy, showing off some serious research skills.
Binary pulsar offers evolution clues
One of these pulsars is part of a binary system, orbiting closely with another star, giving researchers clues about how stars evolve and the dynamics of binary star systems.
Overall, this find helps us understand not just weird space objects, but also the history and secrets of our universe.