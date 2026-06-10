Indian scientists discover 5 millisecond pulsars in Milky Way clusters Technology Jun 10, 2026

Indian scientists just found five millisecond pulsars (basically, super-speedy spinning stars) in two ancient star clusters of the Milky Way.

These discoveries are a big deal for figuring out how stars form and what the early universe was like.

It's also a proud moment for Indian astronomy, showing off some serious research skills.