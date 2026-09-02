Indian scientists discover Dipturus dhritiae off Kerala and Wadge Bank
Technology
Indian scientists just discovered a new deep-sea skate species, Dipturus dhritiae, off the coast of Kerala and Wadge Bank.
This skate hangs out at 400 to 600 meters underwater and can reach up to 1.3 meters long.
It stands out with its flat body and thorny tail, and DNA tests confirmed it is different from its closest relative.
Dhriti Banerjee namesake skate faces bycatch
The species is named after Dhriti Banerjee, the first woman to lead the Zoological Survey of India.
After decades of being misclassified, it was finally recognized thanks to detailed research.
Sadly, Dipturus dhritiae faces threats from shrimp trawling bycatch, which raises conservation concerns and highlights India's Deep Ocean Mission and its efforts to explore poorly understood marine environments.