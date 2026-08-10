Indian space startups shift from launches to building space economy

Agnikul Cosmos has slashed engine production time by 97% and cut costs by more than one-half thanks to its all-in-one approach.

They're also working toward booster-stage recovery and an upper-stage architecture that can remain useful in orbit.

Meanwhile, GalaxEye is developing its proprietary OptoSAR technology and spacecraft/systems capabilities.

Still, these startups face hurdles: scaling up advanced manufacturing, finding skilled talent, and growing supply chains remain tough challenges.

Leaders say that cracking these will help unlock new uses like disaster management and infrastructure monitoring and set up India's commercial space scene for real success.