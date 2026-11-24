Indian startup Sarvam launches Sarvam Extract API to structure documents
Indian startup Sarvam just launched Sarvam Extract, an API that turns information from documents like bank statements and contracts into neat, structured data using its latest Vision 2.1 AI model.
It's built for developers who want to add smart document-handling features to their apps without the hassle.
Sarvam says extract cheaper than Google's
Sarvam says Extract is not just accurate but also more affordable than big-name options like Google's.
The tool lets developers integrate it into their own applications to extract information from documents, making everyday tasks smoother for teams dealing with loads of paperwork.