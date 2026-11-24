Indian tech associations push national database amid rising AI cyberthreats
Indian tech associations are pushing for a national database that highlights cybersecurity products made by local companies.
Backed by the Telecommunications Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council and the Cyber Security Association of India, the idea is to make it easier for government departments, businesses, and other organizations to identify security products developed in India, especially as AI-driven cyber threats keep growing.
Outages expose India's critical systems vulnerability
Recent digital outages have shown just how vulnerable critical systems can be.
By building up a national database of homegrown cybersecurity products, these groups hope India can strengthen its domestic cybersecurity ecosystem rather than relying heavily on foreign security technologies for critical infrastructure.
They're calling for changes to India's cybersecurity approach as AI-driven threats keep growing.