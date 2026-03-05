India's 1st 100-qubit quantum hub coming up in Bengaluru
Bengaluru is gearing up for a major leap in quantum technology—a new hub focused on building advanced quantum hardware and training future engineers.
Led by Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and C-DAC, the center will kick off with a 25-qubit system, aiming to hit 100 qubits in just a couple of years.
MAHE will start hiring in September
The hub is set to be finished by 2030 and MAHE will begin hiring in September.
International experts from Finland, the Netherlands, and Sweden are joining in to help with software, cooling tech, and thin-film materials for superconducting devices.
Besides building hardware, the hub will also be India's go-to spot for testing quantum systems and certifying engineers—MAHE hopes to certify 100 quantum engineers soon as they work toward even bigger platforms down the line.