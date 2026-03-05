India's 1st 100-qubit quantum hub coming up in Bengaluru

MAHE will start hiring in September

International experts from Finland, the Netherlands, and Sweden are joining in to help with software, cooling tech, and thin-film materials for superconducting devices.

Besides building hardware, the hub will also be India's go-to spot for testing quantum systems and certifying engineers—MAHE hopes to certify 100 quantum engineers soon as they work toward even bigger platforms down the line.