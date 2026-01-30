India's 1st AI Impact Summit happening next month
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is happening from February 16-20 in New Delhi at Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan.
It's set to be a huge gathering for all things artificial intelligence, with plans to roll out AI training in 500 universities as part of the new AI Mission 2.0.
Major tech companies to attend the summit
Expect over 500 events, including a massive AI Impact Expo with more than 840 exhibitors—from startups to tech giants—showing off real-world AI demos.
Big names like NVIDIA, Google, OpenAI, and Microsoft are joining in, along with global leaders and ministers.
AI Mission 2.0
The summit isn't just about cool tech—it comes as investments worth nearly $70 billion are already flowing into the AI infrastructure layer, with the potential to double by the conclusion of the summit, and will launch over 200 new sector-specific AI models.
There's also a strong focus on ethical use of AI and building talent pipelines for the future.