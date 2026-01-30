India's 1st AI Impact Summit happening next month

Expect over 500 events, including a massive AI Impact Expo with more than 840 exhibitors—from startups to tech giants—showing off real-world AI demos. Big names like NVIDIA , Google , OpenAI, and Microsoft are joining in, along with global leaders and ministers.

AI Mission 2.0

The summit isn't just about cool tech—it comes as investments worth nearly $70 billion are already flowing into the AI infrastructure layer, with the potential to double by the conclusion of the summit, and will launch over 200 new sector-specific AI models.

There's also a strong focus on ethical use of AI and building talent pipelines for the future.