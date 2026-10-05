India's 1st ISS astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla shares rare airglow video
India's first astronaut on the International Space Station, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, just released a stunning video of airglow, a faint, colorful light that wraps around Earth's edge.
He caught this rare sight during his 18-day mission in June 2025, where he also ran scientific experiments and gave a peek into life in orbit.
Airglow helps scientists study upper atmosphere
Airglow happens when sunlight excites gasses high up in our atmosphere, making them glow green or orange.
Unlike auroras, airglow circles the whole planet and helps scientists understand how Earth's upper atmosphere works, which provides information about the composition, temperature, and movements of Earth's upper atmosphere.
Shukla's footage is a big win for Indian space research and gives science fans everywhere something new to get excited about.