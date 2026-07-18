India's 1st private orbital rocket Vikram-1 launches successfully from Sriharikota
India's first privately built orbital rocket, Vikram-1, finally took off on Saturday after a 35-minute delay caused by a technical glitch during the handover from ground systems to the rocket's onboard computer.
Engineers sorted it out quickly, and Mission Aagaman launched smoothly from Sriharikota, marking a big step for India's private space industry.
Vikram-1 can carry 350kg
Vikram-1 isn't just another rocket; it's a big win for private space startups in India.
The 24-meter rocket can carry up to 350kg into low Earth orbit and even include cool payloads like a lab-grown diamond and handwritten notes from PM Modi and the Skyroot team.
ISRO also teased more missions ahead, including Chandrayaan-4 and a new launch pad, showing that India's space game is only getting stronger.