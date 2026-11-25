India's 1st privately-built PSLV scheduled for early 2027 launch
Big news for Indian space fans: the country's first privately-built PSLV rocket is taking off in early 2027.
HAL and L&T are teaming up under an ₹860 crore deal to build, assemble, and integrate five rockets, a big shift from the usual government-only approach.
India's PSLV-N1 debut signals private expansion
The debut rocket, PSLV-N1, will lift off as part of India's push to boost space tech and let more private companies join in.
ISRO chairman V Narayanan put it simply: "This cannot be done only by the government sector."
Thanks to new reforms, over 440 startups are now working in India's space scene, so expect even more action over the next five years.