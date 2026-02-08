India's 1st quantum technology park launched in Andhra Pradesh

Quantum computers can solve problems regular computers can't touch—think faster drug discovery, secure banking, better weather forecasts, smarter farming, and even improvements in education and governance. The first building should be ready by August 2026, with a powerful IBM System Two planned for installation.

Big names like IBM, TCS, L&T, and Wipro are teaming up for this project.

Skilling initiatives are underway (the source does not report learner numbers for 2026); the government plans to train 3.5 million students in quantum computing by 2035—so if you're curious about future tech or looking for new career paths in science or engineering, Quantum Valley could open some exciting doors.