India's Advertising Standards Council mandates AI disclosures within 3 months
Technology
Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) just announced that some ads made with AI will soon need an AI disclosure, such as "Audio/Video created using AI."
This rule kicks in within three months and covers synthetically generated influencers and ambassadors, as well as ads that use a real person's likeness or voice with consent for personalized messaging, if it could affect what people buy.
ASCI: labeled ads must follow rules
You won't see these labels on ads with simple touch-ups or decorative effects; only on content that might actually sway your choices.
ASCI also made it clear: even if an ad has the right label, it still needs to follow all advertising rules to keep things fair and honest.