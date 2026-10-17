India's AI chips push requires stronger storage and networking
India's getting serious about AI chips, but here's the thing: just buying powerful GPUs isn't enough.
Experts like Sharad Sanghi from Neysa point out that without strong storage and networking systems, companies could run into slowdowns and extra costs, so it's not just about the hardware.
Data center upgrades cut GPU idling
To actually make these AI chips work well, data centers need to upgrade their setups.
Gautam Billa, vice-president of solutions engineering at Ciena, notes that slow data transfers can leave expensive GPUs sitting idle, while Greg Funk, vice-president of modular power converters at Vertiv, highlights how future-ready power systems are a must for handling all that energy-hungry tech.
Planning ahead means companies avoid waste and get the most out of their investment.