India's all-in-one chip offers 4G, 5G, and satellite connectivity
IIT Hyderabad has rolled out a homegrown system-on-chip (SoC) that brings together 4G, 5G, and satellite connectivity—all in one tiny package.
Designed for billions of sensor-based gadgets, this chip keeps devices running longer and connected even in far-off places.
It's fully ready for commercial use and could soon be introduced into operator networks, paving the way for large-scale commercial rollout.
The chip can power asset trackers and smart wearables
This SoC isn't just about fast connections—it also includes GPS.
That means it can power things like asset trackers, smart wearables, cold-chain monitors, or even water leak detectors.
Thanks to its satellite link, it works where regular mobile networks can't reach—super useful for defense or national security.
The chip keeps India's intellectual property at home
Built under India's fabless model (designed here but made abroad), the chip keeps its intellectual property at home.
The SoC is future-ready and supports massive IoT rollouts
This SoC is future-ready—it'll work with upcoming 6G networks and supports massive IoT rollouts while using very little power.
As India pushes to make more chips locally under the Semiconductor Mission, tech like this moves the country closer to true self-reliance in electronics.