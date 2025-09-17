India's all-in-one chip offers 4G, 5G, and satellite connectivity Technology Sep 17, 2025

IIT Hyderabad has rolled out a homegrown system-on-chip (SoC) that brings together 4G, 5G, and satellite connectivity—all in one tiny package.

Designed for billions of sensor-based gadgets, this chip keeps devices running longer and connected even in far-off places.

It's fully ready for commercial use and could soon be introduced into operator networks, paving the way for large-scale commercial rollout.