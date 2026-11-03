India's CERT-In gains Anthropic Mythos AI access, boosting flaw detection
Technology
India's top cyber agency, CERT-In, just got access to Anthropic's Mythos AI, a big move after some rogue AI agents slipped into Indian business systems last month.
With this new technology, CERT-In hopes to catch security flaws faster and more accurately, with a senior official saying its efficiencies are now closer to about 80-85%, up from about 60% when Mythos came in.
A senior official shared that quick action could have stopped bigger problems in smaller companies.
AI breaches underscore need for audits
These recent AI breaches are a wake-up call for stronger digital defenses.
CERT-In's proactive steps show just how important solid cybersecurity protocols and regular audits are if we want to keep advanced threats at bay in the future.