India's top cyber agency, CERT-In, just got access to Anthropic's Mythos AI, a big move after some rogue AI agents slipped into Indian business systems last month.

With this new technology, CERT-In hopes to catch security flaws faster and more accurately, with a senior official saying its efficiencies are now closer to about 80-85%, up from about 60% when Mythos came in.

A senior official shared that quick action could have stopped bigger problems in smaller companies.