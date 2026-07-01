India's CERT-In issues major warning to Apple users about vulnerabilities
Technology
Heads up, Apple users: India's top cyber agency (CERT-In) just issued a major warning.
If you're running an older version of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, or Safari, your device could be wide open to hackers who might steal your data or even take control of your phone or laptop.
The fix? Update your device right away.
Apple devices vulnerable before 26.5.2
CERT-In says these vulnerabilities are "critical" and affect any Apple devices not on version 26.5.2 or later.
The risks include remote code execution, memory corruption, denial-of-service attacks, and even clipboard hijacking, so updating is the best way to keep your info safe.
To update: head to Settings > General > Software Update on iPhone and iPad or System Settings > General > Software Update on Mac.