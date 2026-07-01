India's CERT-In issues major warning to Apple users about vulnerabilities

Apple devices vulnerable before 26.5.2

CERT-In says these vulnerabilities are "critical" and affect any Apple devices not on version 26.5.2 or later.

The risks include remote code execution, memory corruption, denial-of-service attacks, and even clipboard hijacking, so updating is the best way to keep your info safe.

To update: head to Settings > General > Software Update on iPhone and iPad or System Settings > General > Software Update on Mac.